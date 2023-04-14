Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine

The Russian authorities have scheduled a "lesson" in schools on 17 April to promote the war in Ukraine under the pretext of "fascism" and the fictional "genocide of the Soviet people" during World War II.

Source: Russian independent Telegram channel Sirena (Syren), citing Razgovory o Vazhnom (Conversations about Important Things) materials from the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation

Details: The Razgovory o Vazhnom website has published materials for a lesson dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of the Soviet People by the Nazis and Their Allies, including a lesson script and recommendations for teachers.

For grades 1-4 (primary school), teachers must tell about Russia's victory in the so-called Great Patriotic War, show photos from concentration camps and sow the idea that a fascist is worse than a beast. Finally, teachers have to mention the alleged presence of "fascists" in Ukraine: "The fascists are raising their heads again; they want war, death and grief for people. Our country has come to help the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised formations in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine – ed.].

For grades 5-11 (middle and high school), teachers must go further, explaining the concept of genocide using the examples of the siege of Leningrad and concentration camps. The lessons have to also conclude with the situation in Ukraine: "However, the events taking place there [in Donbas – ed.] now are the most important reminder to us: we must not forget the past. And today we are faced with new attempts to destroy civilians."

A total of five presentations have been developed (for grades 1-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-9 and 10-11). They are accompanied by videos. They include photographs not only from German concentration camps in the 1940s but also from schools in the east of Ukraine that are now destroyed.

Of course, there is no mention of the fact that Russia started the war against Ukraine, in Donbas in particular.

The materials for a lesson dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of the Soviet People by the Nazis and Their Allies

The materials for a lesson dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of the Soviet People by the Nazis and Their Allies, with reference to Ukraine

For reference: In 2019, the Russian authorities began the process of "recognising" the so-called fact of the genocide of the Soviet people during World War II. The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated criminal cases under the article of genocide. Regional courts have already recognised the facts of crimes in 11 of those initiated cases.

In January 2023, Vladimir Putin said that it was extremely important to recognise the genocide against Soviet citizens in order to "preserve historical memory". At the same time, he noted that special attention should be paid to young people in this matter.

In March, the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] adopted a statement recognising "the genocide of the peoples of the USSR by Germany and its allies". Vyacheslav Volodin also mentioned the situation in Ukraine and the unlearned "lessons of the past".

In the midst of the war of aggression waged by Russia, Ukraine is defending the idea of the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russian Federation, explaining all atrocities of the Russian army by the desire to destroy everything that is Ukrainian. In addition, Ukrainians often refer to the Russian invaders as "Ruscists", similar to fascists.



Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!