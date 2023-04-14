All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


France 24 publishes story from the Russian invaders camp and calls Ukrainian counteroffensive "hostile"

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 16:20

The shooting team of the state-funded France 24 TV channel visited the camp where the Russian occupation forces, which are participating in an aggressive war against Ukraine, are being trained.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The plot, lasting 1 minute and 34 seconds, was published on the channel's website on 13 April. The material in English was published under the heading: "War in Ukraine: Russian forces preparing for battle ahead of counter-offensive".

Quote: "30 kilometres or so from the frontline, in a secret location, Russian forces here are preparing for battle. Most of the soldiers here are not professionals, they were drafted from Siberia. They have already visited the front, and now they are preparing to return there, " the plot of French journalists begins.

There is no mention in the story that the Russian military is carrying out illegal aggression against Ukraine; instead, it shows elements of Russian propaganda. For example, the Russian servicemen boast that their weapons are better than Western ones, in particular, Leopard tanks. One of the heroes of the plot also says that he "protects with dignity the history" of his country.

A shot of one of the Russian soldiers shows him wearing a cap with the letter Z, a Russian symbol of aggression, as well as insignia of the Soviet Union.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Another Russian mobilised soldier in the footage says that he is "not afraid of death" but he is afraid that his "children will lose their father, and his wife – her husband".

One more Russian soldier said that he is not afraid of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which the journalist, citing his "hero", described as "enemy". "We can break everything; we can kill everyone. Nobody is invincible," a Russian soldier said.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: