The shooting team of the state-funded France 24 TV channel visited the camp where the Russian occupation forces, which are participating in an aggressive war against Ukraine, are being trained.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The plot, lasting 1 minute and 34 seconds, was published on the channel's website on 13 April. The material in English was published under the heading: "War in Ukraine: Russian forces preparing for battle ahead of counter-offensive".

Quote: "30 kilometres or so from the frontline, in a secret location, Russian forces here are preparing for battle. Most of the soldiers here are not professionals, they were drafted from Siberia. They have already visited the front, and now they are preparing to return there, " the plot of French journalists begins.

There is no mention in the story that the Russian military is carrying out illegal aggression against Ukraine; instead, it shows elements of Russian propaganda. For example, the Russian servicemen boast that their weapons are better than Western ones, in particular, Leopard tanks. One of the heroes of the plot also says that he "protects with dignity the history" of his country.

A shot of one of the Russian soldiers shows him wearing a cap with the letter Z, a Russian symbol of aggression, as well as insignia of the Soviet Union.

Another Russian mobilised soldier in the footage says that he is "not afraid of death" but he is afraid that his "children will lose their father, and his wife – her husband".

One more Russian soldier said that he is not afraid of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which the journalist, citing his "hero", described as "enemy". "We can break everything; we can kill everyone. Nobody is invincible," a Russian soldier said.

Background:

In February 2023, NBC, an American TV channel, published a coverage from Russia-annexed Crimea, in which it was directly stated that the journalists got to the island, violating the Ukrainian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded them that visiting temporarily occupied Crimea from the territory of Russia is a violation of Ukrainian law and must be prosecuted.

