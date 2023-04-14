Zelenskyy appoints new chief of Special Operations Forces of Security Service of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, appointed Yevhenii Khmara as the head of the Alpha Group of the Security Service of Ukraine instead of Serhii Dusyk.

Source: President’s decree from 14 April

Quote: "Yevhenii Khmara to be appointed as the head of the Special Operations Centre for fighting terrorism, protection of participants of criminal proceedings and the members of law enforcement of the Security Service of Ukraine."

Details: Another decree dismissed Serhii Dusyk, who was in charge of the centre since May 2020.

Background: Fighters of the Special Group Alpha of Ukraine’s Security Service are performing tasks, particularly in the forefront.

