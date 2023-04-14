Investigative team on war crimes in Ukraine to investigate genocide as well – Prosecutor General's Office

The members of the Joint Investigation Team for the investigation of serious international crimes in Ukraine (JIT) signed an agreement about not only investigating war crimes, but the crime of genocide as well.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office with reference to the statement of Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "The international cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of genocide reached a new level. We are uniting our efforts with our partners for the investigation of this ‘crime of all crimes’. The agreement will facilitate the evidence and information exchange, as well as involving international experts in the working process."

Details: The scale and consistency of war crimes committed by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has features of targeting Ukrainians as a national group.

At the moment, two key aspects are being examined during the investigations: whether separate war crimes have features of genocide, and whether patterns detected are an evidence of the planned genocide policy.

At the coordinating meeting of JIT in Vilnius, the participants discussed the course of the investigations and their directions, consulted about important decisions in the JIT activity and the possibility of Europol [European Police Office – ed.] joining the team.

