All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Investigative team on war crimes in Ukraine to investigate genocide as well – Prosecutor General's Office

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 18:07
Investigative team on war crimes in Ukraine to investigate genocide as well – Prosecutor General's Office

The members of the Joint Investigation Team for the investigation of serious international crimes in Ukraine (JIT) signed an agreement about not only investigating war crimes, but the crime of genocide as well.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office with reference to the statement of Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "The international cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of genocide reached a new level. We are uniting our efforts with our partners for the investigation of this ‘crime of all crimes’. The agreement will facilitate the evidence and information exchange, as well as involving international experts in the working process."

Advertisement:

Details: The scale and consistency of war crimes committed by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has features of targeting Ukrainians as a national group.

At the moment, two key aspects are being examined during the investigations: whether separate war crimes have features of genocide, and whether patterns detected are an evidence of the planned genocide policy.

At the coordinating meeting of JIT in Vilnius, the participants discussed the course of the investigations and their directions, consulted about important decisions in the JIT activity and the possibility of Europol [European Police Office – ed.] joining the team.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: