Increasing numbers of Chinese components are found in Russian weaponry – President's Office

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 18:46
The Ukrainian military is finding an increasing number of components from China in Russian weapons.

Source: Volodymyr Vlasiuk, Deputy Head of the President's Office, in a comment to Reuters 

Quote: "The trend is now that there are less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China."

"We’re picking (up) a lot of different stuff, China made."

Details: Reuters emphasises that data collected by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield indicate that Chinese-made components were found in the Orlan drone navigation system. Experts also reported the discovery of Chinese parts in the fire control system of Russian tanks.

Reuters notes that it could not independently verify this intelligence, in particular, whether the mentioned components could be intended for non-military use, or whether they were shipped to Russia by a third party.

China has repeatedly denied providing weapons to Russia.

