All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Increasing numbers of Chinese components are found in Russian weaponry – President's Office

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 18:46
Increasing numbers of Chinese components are found in Russian weaponry – President's Office

The Ukrainian military is finding an increasing number of components from China in Russian weapons.

Source: Volodymyr Vlasiuk, Deputy Head of the President's Office, in a comment to Reuters 

Quote: "The trend is now that there are less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China."

Advertisement:

"We’re picking (up) a lot of different stuff, China made."

Details: Reuters emphasises that data collected by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield indicate that Chinese-made components were found in the Orlan drone navigation system. Experts also reported the discovery of Chinese parts in the fire control system of Russian tanks.

Reuters notes that it could not independently verify this intelligence, in particular, whether the mentioned components could be intended for non-military use, or whether they were shipped to Russia by a third party.

China has repeatedly denied providing weapons to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: