All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine wants a favourable decision on the F-16s and an acceleration of arms deliveries before the NATO summit

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 20:30
Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine wants a favourable decision on the F-16s and an acceleration of arms deliveries before the NATO summit

The best short-term security guarantees for Ukraine before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July are the acceleration of the supply of weapons and ammunition and the decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft.

Source: This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during a conversation with journalist Vadym Karpiak on his Instagram on Friday, "European Pravda" reports.

Details: Ukraine believes that the NATO summit in Vilnius should take a step towards its membership and resolve the issue of what will happen in terms of security guarantees for our state by the time it joins the Alliance, noted Kuleba.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are talking about the need for a comprehensive solution to the issue of guarantees," Kuleba explained. He added that in this context, there is progress in the form of the Kyiv Security Compact, which should be utilised as guidance.

"In the short term, of course, the best guarantee of our security is the acceleration of the supply of weapons and ammunition, a strong acceleration, and the adoption of a positive decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft," the minister said.

He added, "Now we are working on these solutions daily."

As is well known, Ukraine is most eager to receive F-16 fighters from its Western allies, as many states use them, and their maintenance will be easier. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously did not rule out that the allies would decide on such a step.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: