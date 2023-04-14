All Sections
Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine wants a favourable decision on the F-16s and an acceleration of arms deliveries before the NATO summit

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 20:30
Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine wants a favourable decision on the F-16s and an acceleration of arms deliveries before the NATO summit

The best short-term security guarantees for Ukraine before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July are the acceleration of the supply of weapons and ammunition and the decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft.

Source: This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during a conversation with journalist Vadym Karpiak on his Instagram on Friday, "European Pravda" reports.

Details: Ukraine believes that the NATO summit in Vilnius should take a step towards its membership and resolve the issue of what will happen in terms of security guarantees for our state by the time it joins the Alliance, noted Kuleba.

Quote: "We are talking about the need for a comprehensive solution to the issue of guarantees," Kuleba explained. He added that in this context, there is progress in the form of the Kyiv Security Compact, which should be utilised as guidance.

"In the short term, of course, the best guarantee of our security is the acceleration of the supply of weapons and ammunition, a strong acceleration, and the adoption of a positive decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft," the minister said.

He added, "Now we are working on these solutions daily."

As is well known, Ukraine is most eager to receive F-16 fighters from its Western allies, as many states use them, and their maintenance will be easier. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously did not rule out that the allies would decide on such a step.

