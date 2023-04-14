All Sections
By destroying occupiers' potential, Ukraine is preparing for active steps – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 20:33
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the constant destruction of the occupiers is the military's preparation for active operations and counter-assault work.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address on 14 April

Quote: "During the day, I was in contact with the military, held a meeting with Ukraine's Security Service Chief Maliuk, and a meeting with Defense Intelligence Chief Budanov.

The key is the constant destruction of the occupiers, this is the damage to their logistics and any potential in the occupied territories, this is the preparation of our active steps, this is counter-assault work."

Details: The president has also expressed gratitude to the 14th Brigade and the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard, the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade and the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade.

Zelenskyy has added that holding the defence in Donetsk Oblast is the hardest thing to do right now, but it gives life to the whole of Ukraine.

