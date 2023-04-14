All Sections
France 24's story from occupiers' camp: channel deletes video, Ukrainian embassy responds

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 21:02
France 24's story from occupiers' camp: channel deletes video, Ukrainian embassy responds

The French state-funded France 24 TV channel has aired a story about Russian occupation forces preparing for a counter-offensive by Ukraine, which is referred to as "hostile" in the story.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The story titled War in Ukraine: Russian Troops Prepare for Battle Before Counter-Offensive is no longer available on the channel's website or on the France 24 YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's Ambassador to France, has responded to the TV channel's story, which contained elements of Russian propaganda.

Quote from Omelchenko: "A bad example of so-called neutral journalism: a report by France 24 from the perspective of the occupiers, who are learning to kill Ukrainians (and preparing for the next Bucha). One can hardly imagine such a report from the Nazi positions in Normandy on the eve of D-Day. Or am I wrong, is this normal?"

