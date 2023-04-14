Poland to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters gradually – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Poland will supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters gradually as it expands its own fleet with FA-50 and later F-35 fighters.

Source: Duda at a press conference with Alexander Van der Bellen, the President of Austria

Quote: "We are currently sending MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Probably we will gradually supply what we have left from our resources [to Ukraine - ed.].

We will do this as these fighters are replaced by new NATO-standard aircraft that we are buying for the Polish army."

Details: Duda said the new planes are FA-50 fighters that Poland has bought from South Korea, and that the first planes will arrive in Poland as early as summer 2023, as will F-35s from the US.

Duda reported that the production of the F-35s for the Armed Forces of Poland has already started, and that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had discussions about this with the US manufacturer Lockheed Martin when he visited the US a few days ago.

He stated that Poland is the third biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine after the US and UK.

He added that Warsaw has supplied Kyiv with over 300 RT-91 and T-72 tanks, as well as Leopard 2 tanks, Krab self-propelled artillery systems and Piorun anti-aircraft missile launchers.

So far, Poland has sent eight MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine and is preparing to send six more.

