Ukraine's Armed Forces repel over 50 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Over the course of 14 April, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 56 Russian attacks on 4 fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 9 air and 19 missile strikes, 13 of them from S-300 air defence systems on the peaceful cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, and carried out 42 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure of the settlements. There are dead and wounded among the civilians, and multi-storey and private residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

Advertisement:

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The fiercest fighting continues for Bakhmut and Marinka. Over the last day, 56 enemy attacks were repelled."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, no signs of formation of offensive groups were detected. Some units of the territorial troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue to be deployed in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A comprehensive inspection of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway. The Russian military presence remains in the districts of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Studenok, Rivne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan, Tokarivka, Mali Prokhody, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Nesterne and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Stroivka, Dvorichanske, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Dibrova and Bilohorivka. The settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Torske, Dibrova and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Dyliivka, Toretsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but were unsuccessful. Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday. The settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Over the past day, Russian forces fire on more than 40 settlements, located along the contact line, including Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv in Zaporizhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out five strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one command post, three clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as one Russian electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!