Russians attack Vovchansk, damaging medical facility

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 08:58
Russian occupiers have attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring an employee of a medical facility.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians fired on the border towns and villages of the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the course of 14 April.

As a result of the attack, a medical facility was damaged in Vovchansk. A 62-year-old employee of the facility was injured and hospitalised in moderate condition.

The building of the facility was significantly damaged. In addition, five private residential buildings were damaged by bombardment in Vovchansk.

Starytsia, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Krasne Pershe and other settlements also came under Russian fire yesterday.

