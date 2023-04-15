Two powerful explosions heard in Mariupol
Saturday, 15 April 2023, 10:59
Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that two explosions occurred in the city of Mariupol on the morning of 15 April.
Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram
Quote from Andriushchenko: "There have just been two powerful explosions in Mariupol."
Details: Local Telegram channel Mariupol.Resistance reported the explosions before Andriushchenko.
