Two powerful explosions heard in Mariupol

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that two explosions occurred in the city of Mariupol on the morning of 15 April.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "There have just been two powerful explosions in Mariupol."

Details: Local Telegram channel Mariupol.Resistance reported the explosions before Andriushchenko.

