All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces post photo of destroyed Russian tanks near Vuhledar

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 13:50
Ukrainian Armed Forces post photo of destroyed Russian tanks near Vuhledar

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Tactical and Strategic Group, has posted a photo of destroyed Russian military vehicles near the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "Orcs [Russian troops] are resting [i.e., lying dead – ed.] near Vuhledar.

Advertisement:

Defence forces are holding positions near the town and preventing the enemy from approaching [the city of – ed.] Avdiivka.

Our artillery is working precisely, and every soldier in the foxholes performs at the highest level."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: