Two more bodies retrieved from under rubble in Sloviansk

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 14:30
Two more bodies retrieved from under rubble in Sloviansk

The bodies of two more victims of the Russian attack on a five-storey building in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, were retrieved from under the rubble. 

Source: Veronika Bahal, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast, in a commentary to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster.

Details: As of now, the death toll as a result of yesterday's shelling of the city increased to 11 people, another 21 people were injured.

Six people died in the destroyed five-storey building.

More victims remain under the rubble.

Background:

  • Around 16:00 on 14 April, the Russians launched a missile strike on Sloviansk, firing at least 7 missiles at the city.
  • Five apartment buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, an economic centre and 12 cars were damaged.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian attack on a residential area in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, which resulted in casualties.

Advertisement: