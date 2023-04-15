All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two more bodies retrieved from under rubble in Sloviansk

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 14:30
Two more bodies retrieved from under rubble in Sloviansk

The bodies of two more victims of the Russian attack on a five-storey building in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, were retrieved from under the rubble. 

Source: Veronika Bahal, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast, in a commentary to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster.

Details: As of now, the death toll as a result of yesterday's shelling of the city increased to 11 people, another 21 people were injured.

Advertisement:

Six people died in the destroyed five-storey building.

More victims remain under the rubble.

Background:

  • Around 16:00 on 14 April, the Russians launched a missile strike on Sloviansk, firing at least 7 missiles at the city.
  • Five apartment buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, an economic centre and 12 cars were damaged.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian attack on a residential area in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, which resulted in casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: