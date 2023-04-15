Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against Russian athletes and 2 Russian web services

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council sanctions against Russian athletes and a number of other persons and legal entities.

Details: Decree No. 228/2023 enacted the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to introduce sanctions against 87 persons, most of them Russian athletes.

Decree No. 227/2023 introduced sanctions against 351 persons and legal entities, including Yandex and Rambler [two major Russian web services - ed.], and a number of other Russian IT firms and business owners.

