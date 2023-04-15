All Sections
Zelenskyy talks to Macron about Macron's China visit and situation on Ukraine's fronts

European PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 17:28
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation on the front and Macron’s visit to China.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: "I held an almost 30-minute-long conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. I thanked him for his condemnation of the horrific and inhumane execution of the Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian military criminals," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he and Macron discussed Macron’s recent visit to China. Zelenskyy also outlined the latest situation on the front and Ukraine’s plans to liberate all of its territory.

"We also discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius this July and the results we expect to see in its wake, including the need to provide effective security guarantees for Ukraine even before our country joins the Alliance. We also talked about the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that China would not sell weapons to parties involved in the war in Ukraine and would regulate the export of dual-use civilian and military goods.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that China approved "provision of lethal aid" to Russia in its war in Ukraine earlier this year, according to leaked secret documents.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

