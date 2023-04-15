Russians advance on 4 fronts, fierce battles for Bakhmut and Mariinka continue – General Staff report

Russian troops are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts; the cities of Bakhmut and Mariinka remain in the epicentre of hostilities.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: During the day, the Russians carried out 19 airstrikes and 4 missile strikes, as well as more than 15 attacks from multiple launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and the civilian infrastructure.

The Russian forces suffer considerable losses, but do not abandon their plans to occupy more Ukrainian territory. They continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts. The cities of Bakhmut and Mariinka remain in the epicentre of hostilities. During the day, 40 Russian attacks were repelled by our defenders on these sectors of the front.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were detected. A thorough check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continues. There are still some units of the territorial forces of the Russian Armed Forces, which remain in Belarus. A number of Russian units are stationed in the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Buniakyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shpyl, Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mined the territory in the areas of four settlements. The settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were shelled.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near the village of Dibrova. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Ivanivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast suffered artillery attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive operations. The battles for the city of Bakhmut do not cease. The occupiers launched an attack in the area of the village of Hromove, but it was not successful. The settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Dyliivka and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast all suffered from Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted offensive operations in the areas of Sieverne and Pervomaiske, but had no success. They also carried out shelling of more than 10 settlements located near the frontline. In particular, these are Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in the area of the village of Mariinka, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the settlements of Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to Russian shelling.

On the Shakhtarsk front, as of now, the occupiers do not conduct any offensive operations. However, the Russian forces fired at the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions. During the day, the Russians shelled the settlements in the oblast. Among them were Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

To replenish their losses in manpower, the Russian Federation is conducting a campaign to support mobilisation. All available methods are used to promote military service. The Russian leadership promises its citizens high remuneration and a social package. In addition to the media, propagandists use propaganda leaflets of appropriate content in public places. Recently, there has been an intensification of such campaigning in the city of Voronezh.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 5 attacks on the clusters of Russian personnel. The units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 3 clusters of manpower, as well as a cluster of artillery, a radar station, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition storage point.

