Attack on Kherson: wife and daughter of worker of several football clubs killed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 April 2023, 18:57
The attack of Kherson on Saturday killed the wife and daughter of sports doctor Volodymyr Dudka, who worked for several football clubs.

Source: Kherson Oblast Football Association

Quote: "It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Volodymyr Dudka, our football fellow, sports doctor and physiotherapist, who worked for such football clubs as FC Krystal Kherson, Tavriia Simferopol, Enerhiia Nova Kakhovka and others, lost his family today.

During another enemy shelling on the eve of Easter, Russian artillery hit the Tavriiskyi district of the city near an educational institution. His wife and daughter were tragically killed, sustaining fatal injuries."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Football Association has stated that it will provide financial assistance to Dudka and is also sharing his card number for those willing to help: 5168 7451 1561 2308 Privatbank (Dudka V.V.).

Background: Russian forces hit the city of Kherson on 15 April, killing two women, a mother and a daughter.

