Ukraine needs effective security guarantees even before joining NATO – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs effective security guarantees even before it joins NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Our joint position at the summit in Lithuania – the position of all the participating states – can be just as ambitious as European security needs. I am sure of that. Effective security guarantees for Ukraine – that is, for the international rules-based order, in fact – are needed even before we join the Alliance."

Details: The President described the Ukrainian Peace Formula as totally realistic and very specific.

"Russia must withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. All of Ukraine and all the occupiers. And every point of the UN Charter must start working again – none of Russia's violations of international law can be ignored. These are the principles on which security and peace will return to international relations," he emphasised.

