All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine needs effective security guarantees even before joining NATO – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 April 2023, 21:24
Ukraine needs effective security guarantees even before joining NATO – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs effective security guarantees even before it joins NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Our joint position at the summit in Lithuania – the position of all the participating states – can be just as ambitious as European security needs. I am sure of that. Effective security guarantees for Ukraine – that is, for the international rules-based order, in fact – are needed even before we join the Alliance."

Details: The President described the Ukrainian Peace Formula as totally realistic and very specific.

"Russia must withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. All of Ukraine and all the occupiers. And every point of the UN Charter must start working again – none of Russia's violations of international law can be ignored. These are the principles on which security and peace will return to international relations," he emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: