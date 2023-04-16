Russians hit factory in Chernihiv Oblast, fire breaks out

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on a factory in Chernihiv Oblast on the evening of 15 April, causing a fire.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Telegram

Details: It is reported that around 23:30, an airstrike was recorded on a factory in the city of Semenivka.

A fire broke out at the scene and was extinguished by rescue workers.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

