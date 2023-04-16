Ukrainian Armed Forces repel over 60 attacks and shoot down Russian Su-25 aircraft

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian attacks and shot down a Su-25 aircraft.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 April

Details: Over the course of the day, the Russians launched 28 air and six missile strikes, carried out 38 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in settlements.

The Russian aggressor continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled over 60 Russian attacks in these areas.

The settlements of Buniakyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shpyl, Basivka, Yunakivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast and Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mined the area near four settlements. They fired on Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near the settlements of Dibrova and Bilohorivka. They deployed artillery to fire on Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. The Russians carried out an unsuccessful offensive near the village of Khromove. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Sievernyi in Donetsk Oblast. They fired at more than 15 settlements located near the contact line, including Keramik, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the settlements of Heorhiivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. They fired on the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions. Over the past day, they fired on settlements located near the contact line, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Antonivka and Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson. Civilians were killed.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 11 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel and military equipment, as well as three strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

In the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as an artillery cluster, a radar station, two electronic warfare stations, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition storage point.

