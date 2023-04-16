All Sections
Russia tries to "cover up" combat losses with small groups – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 07:06
Russia tries to cover up combat losses with small groups – General Staff

The Russian Federation is suffering significant losses in the war against Ukraine and is trying to replenish these with small groups.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian Federation is suffering losses every day in the war it has unleashed against Ukraine, which are having an impact.

It is known that the Russian Defence Minister has decided to postpone the start of the training process for officers in some higher military training institutions from 1 September to 1 December."

Details: According to the General Staff, there is also a decrease in the number of personnel in units trained at training grounds.

The General Staff assumes that this is due to the constant sending of small groups to combat areas to replenish the losses of combat units.

The report also says that an open letter from the Wagner Group PMC terrorist organisation with a kind of "invitation" to join its ranks of volunteers has recently appeared in the information space.

It is known that the units from this organisation have suffered heavy losses during the attack on Bakhmut.

Advertisement: