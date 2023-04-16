All Sections
Russians killed two teenagers in Mykolaiv Oblast on Easter night

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 08:37
Russians killed two teenagers in Mykolaiv Oblast on Easter night

Russian invaders fired on Mykolaiv Oblast on Easter night, killing two teenagers, said Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Kim on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "On the night of 16 April at 02:20, the Snihurivka hromada [an administrative unit designating in this case the town of Snihurivka, and its adjacent territories – ed.] came under enemy missile fire. Preliminary reports indicate that this was from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

In one of the settlements of the hromada, two eighteen-year-olds were killed as a result of the shelling."

Details: According to the authorities, residential buildings, an educational institution and private business premises have been damaged.

Meanwhile, in the town of Snihurivka, two educational institutions, a hospital, a cultural centre and residential buildings have been damaged as a result of night shelling.

Advertisement: