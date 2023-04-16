All Sections
Russians killed two teenagers in Mykolaiv Oblast on Easter night

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 08:37
Russian invaders fired on Mykolaiv Oblast on Easter night, killing two teenagers, said Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Kim on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "On the night of 16 April at 02:20, the Snihurivka hromada [an administrative unit designating in this case the town of Snihurivka, and its adjacent territories – ed.] came under enemy missile fire. Preliminary reports indicate that this was from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

In one of the settlements of the hromada, two eighteen-year-olds were killed as a result of the shelling."

Details: According to the authorities, residential buildings, an educational institution and private business premises have been damaged.

Meanwhile, in the town of Snihurivka, two educational institutions, a hospital, a cultural centre and residential buildings have been damaged as a result of night shelling.

Advertisement: