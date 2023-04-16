Russian invaders take children out of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian invaders have begun to "evacuate" children from schools and kindergartens in the occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Crimea.

Source: Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company

Details: The report states that information regarding the forced "evacuation" is being spread in local schools and kindergartens. It has started and will last until 20 April.

Advertisement:

Quote: "They plan to take the children to the Crimea on station buses, thus allegedly legalising the theft of ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] transport, which is used by the station staff to get to work.

The orcs [Russian occupiers] have started taking furniture, mattresses and other things from the city's kindergartens."

Background: In October 2022, the Mayor of Melitopol reported that Russians had not returned those children who had been taken from occupied Enerhodar to "summer camps" in Russia and occupied Crimea to their parents. These children have been left in these camps for an "indefinite time period".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!