Russians shell church in Nikopol with artillery, two people injured

On Easter, Russian invaders fired on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "With heavy artillery they targeted a church in Nikopol. Two people were injured. A 57-year-old man is in outpatient treatment, a 38-year-old woman was hospitalised."

In addition to the church, five residential buildings, two cars and several power lines were damaged in the city.

Four farm buildings were damaged, another one was destroyed completely.

