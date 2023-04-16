UAV with explosives found in Bryansk

An unmanned aerial vehicle with explosives was found in the Russian city of Bryansk.

Source: Baza

Details: The wreckage of an unknown aircraft was discovered by a local resident.

It lies in the forest about five kilometres from the city.

Among the debris, a bomb was found - presumably, the drone carried a charge of plastic explosive.

Kremlin propagandists, meanwhile, assert that the UAV was launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and claim tht their goal was the local cemetery.

