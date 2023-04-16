All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister: Ukraine's losses in war are smaller than number of victims of earthquake in Türkiye

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 April 2023, 16:42
Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, said that the losses on the Ukrainian side during the full-scale war are less than the number of victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Razon

Quote: "Of course, we have losses, because we are at war. But they are critically smaller than the Russian losses. I cannot give a figure, but I can assure you that the total number is less than the death toll from the earthquake in Türkiye.

This means that our main goal is to save the lives of our soldiers, while Russia uses them as cannon fodder. This is a meat grinder tactic. They don't care. In Bakhmut alone, Russia loses 500 people a day killed and wounded."

Reference: On 6 February, southeastern Türkiye and the surrounding areas of Syria were rocked by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. The confirmed death toll from the destruction in both countries exceeded 50,000 people. After that, there were three more significant earthquakes, which also caused destruction of buildings and the death of about a dozen people.

Earlier: The recently leaked Pentagon intelligence says that Ukraine suffered between 124,500 and 131,000 total casualties, including 15,500-17,500 killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded. At the same time, Russia's losses are estimated at 35,500-43,000 killed in battle and 154,180 wounded, that is, a total of 189,500-223,000.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

