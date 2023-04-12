All Sections
Pentagon's leaked intelligence documents: US estimates Russian and Ukrainian losses in war at 354,000

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 22:40

The documents of the US Department of Defence, allegedly leaked to the Internet, contain estimates of the losses of Ukraine and Russia in a full-scale war, which differ significantly from the official data of both sides.

Source: Reuters; European Pravda.

Details: According to purported US intelligence documents, 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The "leaked" document titled ""Russia/Ukraine - Assessed Combat Sustainability and Attrition", shows that Russia's losses are estimated at 35,500-43,000 killed in battle and 154,180 wounded, that is, with a total of 189,500-223,000.

Ukraine, as alleged in the Pentagon document, suffered a total of 124,500 to 131,000 total losses, in particular 15,500-17.500  killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded.

"The figures are around 10 times bigger than any public casualty figures published by either Moscow or Kyiv," Reuters notes.

The published data of the Pentagon also provides an assessment of the balance of forces between Ukraine and Russia. It claims that despite the overall numerical superiority of Russia in some regions, Ukraine has more tanks and armoured personnel carriers in the area of operations.

In particular, according to these data, Russia lost 2,048 tanks and 3,900 infantry fighting vehicles, while Ukraine lost 468 tanks and 1,020 infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, Ukraine has 802 tanks and 3,498 infantry fighting vehicles on the battlefield, while Russia has 419 tanks and 2,928 infantry fighting vehicles. At the same time, the Russian side has an advantage in fighters and air defence.

Reuters analysed more than 50 documents deemed to be "Secret" and "Top Secret," which first appeared on social networks in March. The agency could not confirm their authenticity.

During the last weeks, a huge number of documents of allegedly American intelligence were published on social networks. The US Department of Justice has launched a leak investigation, which could last several months.

The US State Department claims that the incident with the publication of classified documents of the US Department of Defense will not affect its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

