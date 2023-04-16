Defence forces shoot down 4 Russian drones – General Staff

On Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down four Russian drones and struck areas of concentration of personnel, storage points, air defence systems, and the occupiers' control post.

Source: Summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the occupiers. Our defenders shot down four enemy UAVs (two Orlan-10 type, one reconnaissance Eleron, and one Lancet kamikaze drone).

Over the course of the last day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a control post, an anti-aircraft missile complex, where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, a fuel and lubricating materials storage point, and two storage points of the enemy's ammunition."

Details: Over the past day, Russians launched 25 missile strikes from the S-300 air defence system on the peaceful cities of Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast; as well as 28 air strikes. They carried out four attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

There are dead and injured civilians; apartment and private residential buildings, civilian educational institutions, hospitals, churches, and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The occupiers suffer considerable losses but do not give up their plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. They focus their primary efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts. They are actively using operational-tactical and army aircraft in specified areas. Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities. During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 45 Russian attacks on the indicated areas of the front.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were detected. A thorough check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continues. There are still some units of the territorial forces of the Russian Armed Forces which remain in Belarus. Several Russian units are stationed in the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Svesa, Buniakyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Shpyl, Volfyne, Yunakivka, and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha and Zemlianka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupyansk front, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive actions north of Hryhorivka and near Spirne. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast, and Ivanivka and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continued to conduct offensive actions. The battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop. The invaders carried out attacks on the settlements of Khromove and Ivanivske without success. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Novodmytrivka, and Pivnichne of Donetsk Oblast were affected by shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Sieverne, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast without success. They fired on more than 15 settlements near the contact line. These are, in particular, Novokalynove, Avdiiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Netailove of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous invader attacks near the town of Marinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

The Russians have not carried out offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front today. They shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The occupiers continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. During the day, they shelled populated areas. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske of Kherson Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

