Occupiers threaten to deport residents in Kherson Oblast who don't obtain Russian passport – General Staff

The occupiers are exporting stolen corn from the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and continue the forced passportization in Kherson Oblast.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian invaders continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest of Ukrainian civilians. For example, in the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the so-called Russian occupation ‘authorities’ are trying to export stolen corn by loading it onto barges."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff has also reported that the Russian occupiers continue to force passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, in the village of Tavriia, Kherson Oblast, the invaders are actively conducting house-to-house visits to check for Russian passports.

"Citizens of Ukraine who have not obtained a Russian passport have been informed that if they do not obtain the documents by 1 June, they will be deported with the confiscation of all personal property," the General Staff said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!