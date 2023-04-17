All Sections
Fires break out in city of Belgorod and Belgorod district

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 00:19
Social media users in Russia have reported that a drone exploded in Belgorod; according to some of them, the drone hit a power substation.

Source: BBC Russian service; social media; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, Russia

Details: In particular, the Bletgorod Telegram channel has posted a video of what it claims was a fire caused by a drone strike.

The BBC Russian service has noted that some sources have reported a strike on a thermal power plant, while others have reported a strike on a substation.

In addition, most Russian sources have stated it was a Ukrainian drone.

Update: Gladkov later reported that two fires had broken out in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Quote: "Two fires occurred at civilian facilities in [the city of] Belgorod and in the Belgorod district. There were no casualties. Emergency response services have been deployed, and the fire is being extinguished."

