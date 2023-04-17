Putin will not achieve his goals through war fatigue – German Foreign Ministry

The G7 countries must prove to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not be able to implement his plans in Ukraine through exhaustion and war fatigue.

Source: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, as reported by German newspaper Tagesspiegel; European Pravda

Details: "Now it is a matter of showing Putin our determination that he will not achieve his goals even through exhaustion and fatigue," she said.

The minister emphasised that the G7 last year, "as a non-stop crisis team", had countered Russian aggression "with one barrier after another": providing winter aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions against Russia, and limiting oil prices.

According to Baerbock, with the support of the G7, "Ukraine has withstood Russia’s energy war and winter offensive".

"At the meeting in Japan, we will re-sharpen our commitment," she added.

Earlier, Baerbock called on the leadership in Beijing to use its influence on Russia in connection with Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

At a meeting with Baerbock, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the country would not sell weapons to parties involved in the war in Ukraine and would regulate the export of dual-use civilian and military goods.

