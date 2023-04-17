All Sections
It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 09:24
It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines

UK Defence Intelligence has drawn attention to the risk of civilian casualties due to mines and warned of the long period required to clear Ukrainian territory.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As stated in the update, mine-related civilian casualties continue to be reported daily in Ukraine. The most affected areas are Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts: areas Russia has previously occupied.

With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase.

Over 750 mine-related casualties among civilians have been reported since the start of the invasion – one in eight has involved a child.

It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines.

Background: The day before, UK Intelligence pointed to further evidence of "internecine struggle" in Russia over the war in Ukraine.

