UK Defence Intelligence has drawn attention to the risk of civilian casualties due to mines and warned of the long period required to clear Ukrainian territory.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As stated in the update, mine-related civilian casualties continue to be reported daily in Ukraine. The most affected areas are Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts: areas Russia has previously occupied.

With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase.

Over 750 mine-related casualties among civilians have been reported since the start of the invasion – one in eight has involved a child.

It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines.

Background: The day before, UK Intelligence pointed to further evidence of "internecine struggle" in Russia over the war in Ukraine.

