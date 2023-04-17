All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is de facto a member of NATO, only political decision left – Ukrainian Defence Minister

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 12:33
Ukraine is de facto a member of NATO, only political decision left – Ukrainian Defence Minister

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, believes that Ukraine became a de facto member of NATO with the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, and only a political decision remains to be made for its de jure entry. 

Source: Reznikov in an interview with Spanish publication La Razon.

"After this war, the only thing left is the political decision to become a de jure member. Russia is the biggest threat to NATO for the next ten years, as determined at the Madrid summit, and no one has such direct experience of fighting it and defeating it, like us. What could be a better reason than that? They need us," Reznikov said.

He said that Ukraine now uses NATO standards and weapons. There is also cooperation in intelligence, training, use of its arsenal, and military medicine.

The head of the Defence Ministry also refuted the claim that NATO is helping Ukraine in its confrontation with the Russian Federation, but was not providing opportunities for victory.

"We can see that the original expectations have been exceeded, and they believe in us. All the weapons they have supplied us have been used in great victories, and the stakes have risen accordingly. When I asked Washington for the Stingers before it all started, they told me that it was impossible… Two months later, the first shipment from Lithuania arrived with the approval of the White House. And that's how it happens with everything. Nothing is impossible for me," Reznikov emphasised.

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Read more: Ukraine's NATO Membership Needs no Action Plan, We Have to Leave 2008 Mistakes Behind.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: