All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 15:14

On Wednesday, 19 April, EU ambassadors should vote to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine until June 2024, but the situation is complicated by Hungary and Poland's ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products. 

Source: An EU diplomat, speaking under condition of anonymity, in an interview with RMF FM 

The Polish radio station reports that Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and the Netherlands presented their objections at the meeting of the trade policy committee, which on 30 March gave its opinion on the decision to continue duty-free trade with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Until Wednesday, there is still time for negotiations with the Ukrainian side, as well as between the European Commission and Warsaw. Polish diplomats say they are waiting for the proposals of the European Commission.

Moreover, a diplomat of one of the largest EU countries told RMF FM that the Commission should come up with some kind of proposal to, in his words, "prevent the situation from worsening." However, there is currently no such new offer.

"Five or six countries cannot block the EU's decision to continue duty-free trade with Ukraine, as this requires a qualified majority vote. However, from a political perspective, opposition from countries that are otherwise very supportive of Ukraine would be very bad for the image of the EU due to solidarity with Ukraine, which is fighting for its independence. This would be a serious violation of the unity of the EU," one of the European diplomats says.

Background:

  • In January, the European Commission stated that it did not consider the introduction of previously cancelled tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural products, despite the negative impact on farmers in some countries.
  • On 15 April, the Polish government decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June to protect the Polish agricultural sector.  
  • On 16 April, Hungary also announced a temporary ban on the import of grain and oil-yielding crops from Ukraine.
  • On 17 April, Slovakia also temporarily banned the import of grain and a number of other products from Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: