Ukrainian Ministry publishes list of athletes from Russia and Belarus who support war

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 17:05
Ukrainian Ministry publishes list of athletes from Russia and Belarus who support war

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine has published a list of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus who support the war started by the Russian Federation.

Source: Suspilne with reference to Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Details: So far, 23 sports representatives have entered the list.

  • Football: Roman Shirokov, Uladzimir Bazanau
  • Chess: Sergey Karyakin, Sergey Shipov
  • Skiing: Alexander Legkov, Alexander Bolshunov, Aliaksandr Darakhovich, Yegor Sorin
  • Gymnastics: Ivan Kuliak
  • Figure skating: Yevgeny Plushchenko
  • Boxing: Nikolai Valuev
  • Mixed Martial Arts: Alexander Shlemenko
  • Swimming: Yevgeny Rylov
  • Cycling: Natalia Tsylinskaya
  • Basketball: Maxim Ryzhenkov
  • Modern Pentathlon: Mikhail Prokopenko
  • Ice Hockey: Dzmitry Baskau
  • Sambo: Yury Rybak
  • Rhythmic gymnastics: Alina Kabaeva
  • Athletics: Yury Maisevich
  • Judo: Ruslan Sharapau
  • Handball: Vladimir Konoplev
  • Beach Soccer: Mikhail Botnikau

Details: Suspilne noted that the list did not include athletes who participated in events in support of the actions of the Russian authorities.

Quote: "Rhythmic gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina, gymnast Viktoria Listunova, Beijing 2022 silver medalists in figure skating Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, as well as Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took part in the concert in honour of the eighth anniversary of the illegal occupation of Crimea in March 2022.

And Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, signed in mid-April a decree on the introduction of personal sanctions against 77 sports representatives, some of whom are not on the list of the Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sports."

Background:

  • Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in tournaments of the International Ice Hockey Federation while the war in Ukraine continues, the organisation's president Luke Tardif said on Sunday, 16 April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

