All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia and Belarus not allowed to compete in international hockey until war in Ukraine is over

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 13:32
Russia and Belarus not allowed to compete in international hockey until war in Ukraine is over

Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in tournaments of the International Ice Hockey Federation while the war in Ukraine continues, the organisation's president Luke Tardif said on Sunday.

Source: Tardif, quoted by ESPN

Quote from Tardif: "I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over.

Advertisement:

It's a question of security for fans, our teams. Anyway, no visa, cannot travel.

And nobody knows how long it's going to take.

I understand that sometimes there is a political approach. As a human being, I've got my own understanding of the situation. But with my IIHF cap, I have to take the decision following our executive and to protect our competition."

Details: Currently, the aggressor countries are facing a ban on participating in competitions until the end of 2024. In March next year, they will decide to extend the ban participation until the end of 2025.

The International Olympic Committee is leaning towards Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the Summer Games in Paris next year.

Tardif said the IIHF does not follow IOC advice because hockey is a team sport.

For reference: Russian men's and women's hockey players last competed under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Beijing Games, which ended shortly before Russia launched its full-scale war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: