Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 April 2023, 21:25
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, paid an official visit to Iraq.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The Foreign Ministry emphasises that this is the first visit of Ukraine’s Foreign Minister to Iraq since 2012.

Reportedly, Dmytro Kuleba met Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, as well as carried out negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister Saleh al-Mutlaq and the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Fuad Hussein. 

Quote: "We are opening new horizons in the Middle East and creating new possibilities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens. The next country to be visited by the minister [Kuleba – ed.] is Kuwait."

