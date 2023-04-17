All Sections
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of ending war as fast as possible

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, asserted that Russia is "interested in ending the war in Ukraine as fast as possible".

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Lavrov’s statement after his meeting with Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira. 

Quote: "It goes without saying that we are interested in ending the Ukrainian conflict as fast as possible. We have repeatedly explained the reasons for events unfolding, [and – ed.] the goals we aim at in regards to this."

Details: Russian media report that Lavrov and Vieira discussed "the context which should be taken into account in order to tackle such problems in a way that is based on long-term agreements rather than short-term solutions."

Background: 

  • The Ukrainian government has repeatedly emphasised that negotiations could begin only on the condition of Russia withdrawing its forces behind Ukrainian borders as established in 1991.
  • The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has stated that Russia "does not accept preconditions regarding Ukraine", particularly the requirement to withdraw the Russian troops.
  • In December 2022, Lavrov stated that Russia allegedly never asked for negotiations with Ukraine, but at the same time is open to let the other side be heard.

