Russians bombard Sumy Oblast, over 100 strikes from artillery and grenade launchers

The Russians targeted five hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast over the past day.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 17 April, Russian forces struck the border hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Hlukhiv.

The Shalyhyne hromada was targeted with artillery, with 18 strikes recorded.

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada was struck by grenade launchers nine times.

The Bilopillia hromada was bombarded for almost the whole day, with 24 strikes from mortars, six from tubed artillery and 20 strikes from grenade launchers recorded.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was targeted with tubed artillery, with 27 strikes recorded.

The Hlukhiv hromada was struck with tubed artillery eight times.

