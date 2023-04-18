Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 70 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled over 70 Russian assaults on five fronts on Monday, 17 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 April

Quote: "Enemy forces are suffering significant losses and yet continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. They are actively deploying operational-tactical and military aircraft.

Over 70 enemy assaults were repelled on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours.

[The cities of] Bakhmut and Marinka remain in the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: On Monday, Russian forces carried out four missile strikes and 41 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in 57 further attacks on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure in a number of settlements. Several civilians were injured in these attacks.

Sosnivka, Popivka and Iskryskivshchyna (Sumy Oblast) and Okip, Bairak, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka and Nesterne (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian attack.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka and shelled Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Zapadne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations to the north of Spirne but were unsuccessful. They shelled Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Ivanivka and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Ivanivske and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Sievierne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled a number of civilian settlements, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka and Vuhledar.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 40 civilian settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Lvove, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine's Air Force conducted 12 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and shot down a Merlin reconnaissance drone.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian forces and an electronic warfare station.

