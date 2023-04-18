Russia deploys additional forces to Bakhmut from front line in Donetsk – UK Intelligence

Russia has reduced its offensive activity around the city of Donetsk, most likely to divert resources to the Bakhmut front.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Heavy fighting has continued along the Donbas front line. However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources towards the Bakhmut sector," the UK MoD states.

Details: Russian MoD and Wagner Group forces continue to make creeping advances in the city of Bakhmut. The front line in the town centre largely follows the main railway line.

"Ukraine is generally holding Russia’s envelopment from the south along the line of Korsunskovo Street, the old main road west out of town. For both sides, the exact sequencing of any major drawdown of their units around Bakhmut has become a critical question, with Ukraine wanting to free-up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve," UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Background: Earlier, British intelligence pointed to further evidence of an "internecine struggle" in Russia over the war in Ukraine.

