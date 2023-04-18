All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploys additional forces to Bakhmut from front line in Donetsk – UK Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 09:50
Russia deploys additional forces to Bakhmut from front line in Donetsk – UK Intelligence

Russia has reduced its offensive activity around the city of Donetsk, most likely to divert resources to the Bakhmut front.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Heavy fighting has continued along the Donbas front line. However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources towards the Bakhmut sector," the UK MoD states.

Advertisement:

Details: Russian MoD and Wagner Group forces continue to make creeping advances in the city of Bakhmut. The front line in the town centre largely follows the main railway line.

"Ukraine is generally holding Russia’s envelopment from the south along the line of Korsunskovo Street, the old main road west out of town. For both sides, the exact sequencing of any major drawdown of their units around Bakhmut has become a critical question, with Ukraine wanting to free-up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve," UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Background: Earlier, British intelligence pointed to further evidence of an "internecine struggle" in Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: