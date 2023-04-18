Ukraine's Security Service detains daughter of former Russian-installed head of Chornobaivka: she fled as internally displaced person

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the daughter of the former Russian proxy "head" of the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast, who was hiding in Vinnytsia Oblast. The detainee used to head the "education department" during the Russian occupation of the village.

Source: Press service of the SSU; press service of the Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The investigation believes the 30-year-old daughter of Yurii Turulov, the former Russian proxy Chornobaivka governor, who had previously been served with a notice of suspicion by the SSU, was among the first to support the Russians during the occupation and voluntarily joined the local occupying administration.

Under Turulov's patronage, his daughter was appointed head of the "department", where she was responsible for implementing the educational "standards" of the Russian Federation. The prosecutor's office believes she acted as the head in June-July 2022.

The SSU reports that the woman forced local teachers to join the process of Russification of village educational institutions and their transfer to payments in Russian roubles.

She tried to organise the educational process according to Russian standards and persuaded school principals to resume full-time work before the start of the school year.

She also organised and personally participated in numerous propaganda campaigns for the aggressor country in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, the collaborator was a delegate at a pro-Kremlin forum called "We are Together with Russia" at the end of July last year. The participants approved the so-called "declaration of the development of the region", which was in fact a plan to integrate Ukraine’s south into the Russian economy.

After the liberation of the right-bank part of Kherson Oblast, the Russian accomplice fled to Vinnytsia Oblast, where she was hiding under the guise of an internally displaced person.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served her with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the occupying administration of the aggressor state). A measure of restraint is detention without the right to be released on bail. The investigation is ongoing. The woman faces 10 to 12 years in prison.

