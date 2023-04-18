All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains daughter of former Russian-installed head of Chornobaivka: she fled as internally displaced person

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 10:29
Ukraine's Security Service detains daughter of former Russian-installed head of Chornobaivka: she fled as internally displaced person

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the daughter of the former Russian proxy "head" of the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast, who was hiding in Vinnytsia Oblast. The detainee used to head the "education department" during the Russian occupation of the village.

Source: Press service of the SSU; press service of the Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The investigation believes the 30-year-old daughter of Yurii Turulov, the former Russian proxy Chornobaivka governor, who had previously been served with a notice of suspicion by the SSU, was among the first to support the Russians during the occupation and voluntarily joined the local occupying administration.

Advertisement:

Under Turulov's patronage, his daughter was appointed head of the "department", where she was responsible for implementing the educational "standards" of the Russian Federation. The prosecutor's office believes she acted as the head in June-July 2022.

The SSU reports that the woman forced local teachers to join the process of Russification of village educational institutions and their transfer to payments in Russian roubles.

She tried to organise the educational process according to Russian standards and persuaded school principals to resume full-time work before the start of the school year.

She also organised and personally participated in numerous propaganda campaigns for the aggressor country in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, the collaborator was a delegate at a pro-Kremlin forum called "We are Together with Russia" at the end of July last year. The participants approved the so-called "declaration of the development of the region", which was in fact a plan to integrate Ukraine’s south into the Russian economy.

After the liberation of the right-bank part of Kherson Oblast, the Russian accomplice fled to Vinnytsia Oblast, where she was hiding under the guise of an internally displaced person.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served her with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the occupying administration of the aggressor state). A measure of restraint is detention without the right to be released on bail. The investigation is ongoing. The woman faces 10 to 12 years in prison.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: