All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Egypt refused to supply ammunition to Russia and started producing for Ukraine – Washington Post

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:36
Egypt refused to supply ammunition to Russia and started producing for Ukraine – Washington Post

Last month, after talks with senior US officials, Egypt suspended a plan to secretly supply rockets to Russia and instead decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; The Washington Post (WP), referring to five US intelligence documents leaked earlier this month

Details: Last week, another document was reported exposing a secret scheme proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in February to provide Russia with up to 40,000 122 mm Sakr-45 rockets that can be used for Russian multiple-launch rocket systems. Sisi allegedly instructed his subordinates to keep the project secret "to avoid problems with the West".

Advertisement:

However, new documents that WP obtained from the array of materials show that Sisi abandoned plans to supply Moscow in early March. Despite long-standing diplomatic and military relations with Russia, Egypt has been America's main ally in the Middle East for decades. It receives more than US$1 billion annually in military aid from the United States.

According to the documents, Egypt postponed the Moscow Agreement and approved the sale of 152 mm and 155 mm artillery shells to the United States for transfer to Ukraine.

Washington was trying to secure new supporters – and much-needed ammunition – for Kyiv's fight against Russian troops. The document says that Egypt intended to use its weapons production capabilities for Ukraine as a "lever" to obtain advanced American military products.

Background: Last week, Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old US National Guard Air Force soldier, was accused of leaking top-secret military intelligence data. Charges were brought for the illegal copying and transferring of classified materials.

In recent weeks, many US intelligence documents have been published on social networks. The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak, which could last several months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: