Macron wants to bring Ukraine and Russia to negotiating table in summer with China's help

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to approach China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this summer.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with Macron's intentions, reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg's sources have said that Macron has tasked his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations, according to people familiar with the plans.

The French strategy envisions talks between Russia and Ukraine happening as soon as this summer if all goes well, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An official from Macron's office confirmed the plan for Bonne to speak to Wang but declined to comment on the details, adding that France’s allies have been informed of any French initiative.

In response to questions, China's Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the source of the information and "difficult to verify the authenticity."

On his recent trip to China, the French president fell short of his goal to convince Xi to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — the two still haven't spoken since the war broke out more than a year ago.

Macron also infuriated allies last year after he said allies shouldn’t "humiliate" Russia.

Bloomberg has clarified that it’s not clear if Macron has support for his plan from Kyiv and its allies, many of whom have dismissed cease-fire proposals that would allow Russia to keep territorial gains.

Any future negotiations would be dependent on several conditions, including a successful Ukrainian spring offensive that would put Kyiv in a position of strength during any talks, according to the people.

Many nations are also skeptical that China can serve as a neutral intermediary given its "no-limits friendship" with Russia.

Macron has previously said that he sees a major role for China and that thanks to its relationship with Russia it could "bring Moscow back to reason."

Beijing so far hasn't shown signs that it’s willing to pressure Moscow to withdraw troops.

