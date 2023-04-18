All Sections
Russia decided to do without Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 12:11
Russia decided to do without Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day

Victory Day will be held in a mixed format in Moscow and other Russian cities in 2023. There will be no full-time Immortal Regiment march this year.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet TASS 

Details: Olga Zanko, the head of the central headquarters of the All-Russian public movement "Victory Volunteers" and Russia's State Duma member, said that Victory Day 2023 would be held in a mixed format: on-site and online events dedicated to the memory of the Great Patriotic War, including the Immortal Regiment march, will be held in the regions.

Elena Tsunaeva, co-chairman of the central headquarters of the All-Russian public movement Immortal Regiment of Russia and Russia's State Duma member, said that there will be no traditional on-site Immortal Regiment procession in Russia in 2023.

Background: For the second time, Russia will celebrate Victory Day in World War II in a more modest manner than usual due to the fact that it started the war against Ukraine and is engaged in aggressive military operations.

