EU takes step towards Ukraine's accession to EU roaming zone

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 12:39
The Council of the European Union has approved the European Commission's proposal to extend mobile roaming in the EU to Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on 18 April, reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU Council and the European Commission support Ukraine joining the free roaming agreement with the EU on a permanent basis, the ministry stressed.

For this, the European Commission has proposed to include provisions on roaming in Annex 17-3 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. The Council of the European Union has approved this proposal.

Quote from the Ministry: "We are bringing roaming with the European Union closer. The EU Council has approved Annex 17-3. Ukrainians will be able to avoid paying additional communication charges when travelling in Europe, and European travellers – in Ukraine."

More details: Next, the decision must be approved by the EU-Ukraine Association Committee in the trade negotiating team. 

Millions of Ukrainians in the EU are now able to communicate with their families in Ukraine without overpayments thanks to an agreement between operators due to Russia's full-scale invasion and the fact that a significant number of Ukrainians have fled to European countries.

This agreement was recently extended for another six months.

In September 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Ukraine would join the EU roaming zone.

