Journalists find Russian military facility and radar station in Crimea: satellite images
Journalists found a military facility and a radar station of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.
Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project of Radio Liberty
Details: The project reports that a military facility was found on the E97 road to the right of the road in the direction of Kerch. A radar station is located next to it. The object on the satellite image from 17 April looks like this:
Judging by satellite images, the construction of the military facility began on 24 July 2022, and it began to be operated in August. As Krym.Realii [Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty – ed.] reports, it is noteworthy that this object is not on Google maps.
Background:
- In November 2022, Russian-appointed "authorities" of the occupied Crimea ordered "fortification works to ensure the safety of Crimeans" to be built on the peninsula.
- In the beginning of April, American publication The Washington Post reported that Russia has started to prepare the annexed Crimea for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the occupiers building a complete web of trenches and fortifications on the peninsula in just a few weeks.
