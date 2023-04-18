All Sections
Journalists find Russian military facility and radar station in Crimea: satellite images

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 13:36
Journalists found a military facility and a radar station of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project of Radio Liberty

Details: The project reports that a military facility was found on the E97 road to the right of the road in the direction of Kerch. A radar station is located next to it. The object on the satellite image from 17 April looks like this:

Військовий об'єкт біля Ольвінських каменоломень, 17 квітня 2023 року
A military facility near the Olviia stone quarries, 17 April 2023

Judging by satellite images, the construction of the military facility began on 24 July 2022, and it began to be operated in August. As Krym.Realii [Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty – ed.] reports, it is noteworthy that this object is not on Google maps.

Скріншот Google Maps району Ольвінських каменоломень від 18 квітня 2023 року
Screenshot of Google Maps of the Olviia stone quarries district from 18 April 2023

Background: 

