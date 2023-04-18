Journalists find Russian military facility and radar station in Crimea: satellite images

Journalists found a military facility and a radar station of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project of Radio Liberty

Details: The project reports that a military facility was found on the E97 road to the right of the road in the direction of Kerch. A radar station is located next to it. The object on the satellite image from 17 April looks like this:

A military facility near the Olviia stone quarries, 17 April 2023

Judging by satellite images, the construction of the military facility began on 24 July 2022, and it began to be operated in August. As Krym.Realii [Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty – ed.] reports, it is noteworthy that this object is not on Google maps.

Screenshot of Google Maps of the Olviia stone quarries district from 18 April 2023

Background:

In November 2022, Russian-appointed "authorities" of the occupied Crimea ordered "fortification works to ensure the safety of Crimeans" to be built on the peninsula.

In the beginning of April, American publication The Washington Post reported that Russia has started to prepare the annexed Crimea for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the occupiers building a complete web of trenches and fortifications on the peninsula in just a few weeks.

