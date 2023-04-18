All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at frontline in Avdiivka

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 April 2023, 15:04
During a working trip to Donetsk Oblast, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, visited frontline positions of the Ukrainian troops in the town of Avdiivka.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy heard a report from the leader of the Donetsk operative-tactical grouping concerning the situation in his area of responsibility.

The President talked with troops from navy, air assault, mechanised and artillery units and thanked them for their service.

Zelenskyy presented them with state awards, specifically the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, second and third class, and the Order For Courage, second and third class.

 

The soldiers gave him a challenge coin, a chevron and a plaque decorated with the symbols of the 110th Mechanised Brigade.

 

Quote: "It’s an honour for me to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families. Congratulations on the holidays, happy Easter, I wish you only victory – that is what I wish for every Ukrainian, this is what is very important to all of us. I wish all of you and your families good health, and I am sincerely grateful on behalf of every Ukrainian for the great path that you walk every day."

 

