Ukraine's Defence Minister posts video of French-supplied "wheeled tanks"

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 15:23
Ukraine's Defence Minister posts video of French-supplied wheeled tanks

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, showed French-supplied AMX-10 battle machines, often called wheeled tanks.

Source: Reznikov posted a video showing the vehicles on his Twitter, reports European Pravda.

Reznikov stated that AMX-10s are now being used by Ukrainian Marines and can be seen as "sniper rifles on fast wheels".

Quote: "These fast, modern machines with powerful guns will aid us in liberating our territory. This is what Liberty, Equality, and Brotherhood look like," the Minister wrote on Twitter, thanking his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron. 

Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister of Defence, announced the arrival of the first batch of French AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks in Ukraine on 16 March.

According to the media, Paris planned to supply 14 AMX-10 RCs at first, while 40 wheeled tanks will be supplied in total.

AMX-10 RC is an armoured combat vehicle for reconnaissance purposes produced by French company GIAT. These machines have been used by the French military since 1981.

The French armoured fighting vehicle is often called a "wheeled tank", as it is capable of countering armoured vehicles.

